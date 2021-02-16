Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,193. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 509,039 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

