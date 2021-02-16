W Green Pay Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $130,111.99 and approximately $1,943.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

