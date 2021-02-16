Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.98. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$143.84.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

