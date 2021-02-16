Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/11/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
  • 2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 2/9/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 2/8/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/22/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/14/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
  • 1/13/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 1/12/2021 – Dialog Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

