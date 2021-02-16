Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.50

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 23644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

