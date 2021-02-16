Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WZZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF remained flat at $$65.74 during trading on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

