Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,059 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 44,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.