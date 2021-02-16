Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,300,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,703,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 573,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $42.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

