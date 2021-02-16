Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRI opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

