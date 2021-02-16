Zacks: Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.09. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

MTX stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. 99,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,075. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

