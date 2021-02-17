-$1.29 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.77). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($10.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

