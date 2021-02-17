$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Shares of ON stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

