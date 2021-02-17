$114.94 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $114.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.16 million and the lowest is $98.10 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $185.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $436.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.30 million to $514.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $383.21 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $472.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,502 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

