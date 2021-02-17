1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.23 ($30.86).

DRI opened at €23.57 ($27.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.96. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

