30,543 Shares in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Principal Millennials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

