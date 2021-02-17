Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABEO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,641 shares of company stock worth $1,317,933 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

