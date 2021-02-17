Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:THY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (NYSEARCA:THY) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 12,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

