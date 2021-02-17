Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Air Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

ACDVF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

