Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $162.20 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

