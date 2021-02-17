Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $15.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

AA stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

