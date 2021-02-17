Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ALTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALTA opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $659.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $277,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

