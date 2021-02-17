Analysts Issue Forecasts for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

