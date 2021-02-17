Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

NASDAQ REG opened at $52.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

