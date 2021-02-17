Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,069.33 ($27.04).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,818.50 ($36.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £38.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,854 ($37.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,595.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,175.59.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 570 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

