Aperio Group LLC Purchases 28,162 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 49,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

