Appian (APPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.93 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $1,275,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,877.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

