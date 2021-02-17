Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRE stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

