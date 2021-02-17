Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,190.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,202.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,080.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,808 shares of company stock worth $17,822,886. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.