Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

ADP opened at $166.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

