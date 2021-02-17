Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,414 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

