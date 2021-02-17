Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,335,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,852 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

