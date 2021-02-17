Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,252 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,169.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

