BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Loop Capital

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.