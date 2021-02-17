Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.11-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-1.422 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.87.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

