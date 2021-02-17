Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.11-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-1.422 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.
Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $97.19.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
