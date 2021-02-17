BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,419,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,708,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $2,336,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,042.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

