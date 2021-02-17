BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,417,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $2,542,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

