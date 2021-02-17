BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.93% of Marriott International worth $2,109,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

