BP p.l.c. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

BP has decreased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

