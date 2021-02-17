Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

