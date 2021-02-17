Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.