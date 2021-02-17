CAE Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Monday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of CAE opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

