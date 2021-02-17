Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

