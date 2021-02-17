Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 23.1% in January

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

