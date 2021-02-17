Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Critical Comparison

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom and Capital Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 28.88 $24.84 million N/A N/A Capital Financial $15.07 million 0.01 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Summary

Freedom beats Capital Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freedom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

