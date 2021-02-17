Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$208.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$204.80. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

