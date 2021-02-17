Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.82.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$208.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$212.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$204.80. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$67.87 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit