Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

