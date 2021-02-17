Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.
NASDAQ PDD opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60.
Pinduoduo Company Profile
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
