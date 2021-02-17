Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.29. The company has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.87 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.