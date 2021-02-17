Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CERN. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

