Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Feb 17th, 2021

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $579.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

