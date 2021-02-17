ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $8.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $69.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.84 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

CCXI stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.83. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

